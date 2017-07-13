Kid Rock Running for U.S. Senate

Kid Rock has announced his bid for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, Fox News reports.

From a statement on his website: “Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine and it all starts tonight at midnight.”

He then responded to a tweet from Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI): “Senator Stabenow and I do share a love of music, although probably not the same kind. I concede she is better at playing politics than I am so I’ll keep doing what I do best, which is being a voice for tax paying, hardworking Americans and letting politicians like her know that We the People are sick and tired of their bullshit!”

New Yorker: Kid Rock’s Senate run is a terrifying new normal.