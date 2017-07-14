The Least Convincing GOP Holdout

David Nather: “It’s Marco Rubio. He went on a mini-tweetstorm on Wednesday night, saying he needed things like more hospital money for Florida and the ability to waive Medicaid spending limits if there’s another outbreak like the Zika virus. Yesterday, he told reporters he got some of what he needed, but he claimed he was still undecided on the bill.”

“Rubio is not going to be the vote that kills Affordable Care Act repeal. But if you’re a senator who wants maximum attention for your priorities, now’s the time to get it.”