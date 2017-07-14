Senate GOP One Vote from Health Bill Failure

Politico: “Senate Republican leaders are praying that their fragile whip count holds over the weekend, as just one more ‘no’ vote would doom the party’s Obamacare repeal effort from even coming up for debate. Two GOP senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, said Thursday afternoon they will oppose a procedural vote next week to bring the bill to the floor.”

“GOP leaders are putting immense pressure on about half a dozen other Republican senators not to join them and topple the entire effort. Another ‘no’ is enough to kill the bill, and would also likely lead to mass defections.”

Axios: “If the Senate’s health care bill dies, moderate Republicans will likely be the ones who kill it. And the changes released yesterday won’t do much to allay their biggest concerns.”

Playbook: “The procedural vote to allow debate on the GOP health care is the real game. In other words: if Republicans are able to begin debate on the bill, most people think it will pass. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been pressing Republicans to get on board and amend the package on the floor. If the bill reaches the floor, McConnell is expected to offer a manager’s amendment, which could change parts of the bill in one fell swoop.”