South Carolina Was Target of Election Day Hacking

“To understand the scale of the hacking attempts against election systems in the 2016 presidential election, consider South Carolina,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

“On Election Day alone, there were nearly 150,000 attempts to penetrate the state’s voter-registration system, according to a postelection report by the South Carolina State Election Commission.”

“And South Carolina wasn’t even a competitive state. If hackers were that persistent against a state that President Donald Trump won comfortably, with 54.9% of the vote, it suggests they may have targeted political swing states even more.”