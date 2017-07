Playbook: “Since Friday night, the president of the United States has tweeted five times about the U.S. Women’s Open at a golf club that bears his name.”

“Things the president has not tweeted about in the last few days: Wishing John McCain well after he announced he’d have surgery for a blood clot in his eye. Urging senators to raise the debt ceiling or pass the health care bill. Urging House Republicans to pass the air-traffic control overhaul bill, which is in big trouble.”