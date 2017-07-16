Caitlyn Jenner Mulls Run for Senate

Olympic gold medalist and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner told radio host John Catsimatidis she is mulling a run for U.S. Senate.

Said Jenner: “I have considered it. I like the political side of it.”

She added: “The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job. Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody? Or are you better from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that.”