Those In ‘Trump Counties’ Still Approve of President

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds President Trump’s job approval rating in the American counties that fueled his 2016 victory stands at 50%.

“The poll’s sample was taken from 439 counties in 16 states — Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin — that either flipped from Barack Obama to Trump, or where Trump greatly outpaced Mitt Romney’s performance in 2012.”

However, Trump’s job rating stands at just 44% in counties that flipped, those he won in 2016 but Obama won in 2012.