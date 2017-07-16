Trump Hasn’t Forgiven Sessions for Recusal

Jonathan Swan: “Trump keeps top-line associations for many of the people around him, and White House sources say it’s important to know when you walk into a room with Trump what his top-line association is about you. For instance, Sebastian Gorka is the guy on TV who shreds ‘fake news’ hosts, and Wilbur Ross is ‘a killer’ who knows how to make money.”

“Trump’s top-line association for Sessions: The guy who showed tremendous weakness and caused tremendous problems by needlessly recusing himself from the Russia investigation. In Trump’s mind, Sessions bowed to political pressure and gave an opening to his enemies (Democrats and the media). Trump blames Sessions, in part, for his Russia headaches.”