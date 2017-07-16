Secret Service Says Trump Jr. Was Not Under Protection

“The U.S. Secret Service said Donald Trump Jr. was not under protection during his meeting with a Russian attorney in June 2016, adding that they would not have screened any of his meetings,” Politico reports.

“On Sunday morning, Jay Sekulow, a member of Trump’s legal team, questioned on ABC News’ This Week why the Secret Service allowed Trump Jr. to meet Kremlin-linked Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.”

Said Sekulow: “Well, I wonder why the Secret Service, if this was nefarious, why the Secret Service allowed these people in. The president had Secret Service protection at that point, and that raised a question with me.”