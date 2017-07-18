The GOP Repeal-Only Bill Will Also Likely Fail

With the Senate health care bill now dead, Republicans will push for a straight repeal with a two-year delay to come up with a new plan.

“It’ll be a tough vote for McConnell’s caucus, but holding it is probably the only way he can declare health care dead for good and move on,” according to Axios.

“Most of the Senate GOP caucus is already on the record supporting full repeal. It’s still likely to fail this time — and probably by a pretty significant margin, given that it’s now obvious the Republicans won’t be able to agree on a replacement at the end of the two-year delay.”

Mike Allen: “It’ll probably lose. But this is McConnell trying to get the issue fully off his plate so he can move on to tax reform, while showing the base he tried everything he could.”