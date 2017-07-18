It’s Hard to Take Something Away from Voters

“In the end, Republicans relearned a lesson that has bedeviled them since the New Deal: An American entitlement, once established, can almost never be retracted,” the New York Times reports.

“Since the day the Affordable Care Act passed Congress, Republicans have vowed to overturn it…. But in the intervening years, as millions of Americans have become insured under the law that was derisively tagged with President Barack Obama’s name, the health care program has become more and more popular, even with Republican governors.”