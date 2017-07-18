Ryan’s Approval Takes a Thumping

A new Bloomberg poll finds more people now view Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) in a negative light rather than a positive one, 48% to 34%.

Just six months ago, only 31% held a negative view of Ryan, while 47% looked at him favorably.

“It’s a dramatic turn for one of the Republican Party’s biggest stars and its 2012 vice presidential nominee. The approval rating decline for Ryan is the largest among GOP leaders measured by the Bloomberg survey — and exceeds the drop in approval for the party, Congress and Trump.”