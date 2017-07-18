Two GOP Senators Oppose ‘Repeal and Delay’ Plan

Two Republican senators issued statements opposing the GOP leadership’s effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act without coming up with an immediate replacement.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV):

“I did not come to Washington to hurt people. I have serious concerns about how we continue to provide affordable care to those who have benefited from West Virginia’s decision to expand Medicaid, especially in light of the growing opioid crisis… I cannot vote to repeal Obamacare without a replacement plan.”

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME):

“I do not think that it’s going to be constructive to repeal a law that at this point is so interwoven within our health care system without having a replacement plan in place. We can’t just hope that we will pass a replacement within the next two years.”

If one more Republican senator opposes the effort, it will be dead.