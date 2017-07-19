GOP Health Bill Holdouts Will Meet Tonight

Axios: “All of the Republican senators who oppose the Senate health care bill are meeting tonight to work out their differences — after being told by President Trump this afternoon that they need to work late into the night to get a deal. The holdouts, including moderates and conservatives, are scheduled to meet in Sen. John Barrasso’s office at 7:30 pm Eastern with the goal of getting a deal to revive the shelved Affordable Care Act repeal and replacement bill.”

However, one senior GOP aide dismissed the chances for actual progress: “This is just the death rattle.”