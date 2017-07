WGN has obtained the booking photo of former House Speaker Dennis Hastert (R-IL) who served 13 of his 15 month prison sentence and checked in today for electronic monitoring.

“Hastert was convicted on banking charges related to a scheme to pay hush money to a man who said Hastert molested him as a boy decades ago. The case led several men to come forward to say they too were sexually abused by Hastert when he was their wrestling coach at Yorkville High School.”