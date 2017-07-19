Trump Says He Wouldn’t Have Picked Sessions

President Trump told the New York Times that he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, calling the decision “very unfair to the president.”

Said Trump: “Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.”

Trump also accused former FBI director James Comey of trying to leverage a dossier of compromising material to keep his job.

Said Trump: “In my opinion, he shared it so that I would think he had it out there… When he brought it to me, I said this is really, made-up junk. I didn’t think about any of it. I just thought about man, this is such a phony deal.”