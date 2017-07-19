Trump’s Deutsche Bank Accounts Under Scrutiny

New York Times: “Banking regulators are reviewing hundreds of millions of dollars in loans made to Mr. Trump’s businesses through Deutsche Bank’s private wealth management unit… The regulators want to know if the loans might expose the bank to heightened risks.”

“Separately, Deutsche Bank has been in contact with federal investigators about the Trump accounts… And the bank is expecting to eventually have to provide information to Robert Mueller, the special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.”

“It was not clear what information the bank might ultimately provide. Generally, the bank is seen as central to understanding Mr. Trump’s finances since it is the only major financial institution that continues to conduct sizable business with him.”