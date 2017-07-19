Trump’s Magic Mirror

The New York Times compares Fox & Friends to an interactive children’s show trying to keep a distractible audience’s attention.

“President Trump is the show’s subject, its programmer, its publicist and its virtual fourth host. The stars offer him flattery, encouragement and advice. When he tweets, his words and image appear on a giant video wall. It’s the illusion of children’s TV — that your favorite show is as aware of you as you are of it — except that for Mr. Trump, it’s real.”