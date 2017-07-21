Parts of Health Care Bill Violate Senate Rules

Caitlin Owens: “The Senate parliamentarian ruled Friday that some parts of the Senate health care bill do not comply with budget rules, meaning that if they’re included in the bill, they’ll need 60 votes to pass.”

“The biggest provisions that will have to come out if the Senate follows past precedent: Planned Parenthood defunding, abortion funding restrictions, and funding for insurer cost-sharing payments. However, one of the most controversial amendments of the bill, Sen. Ted Cruz’s Consumer Freedom Act, wasn’t included in her ruling, as it only addressed an earlier version of the bill that didn’t include it.”