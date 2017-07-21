Ryan Insists Tax Reform Will Be Easier

Boston Globe: “With the GOP effort to repeal President Obama’s Affordable Care Act on the rocks, and doubts that the enormously complex field of tax reform could pose an equally heavy lift, Ryan sounded a note of optimism.”

Said Ryan: “As Republicans, we are wired the same way on tax reform. Obviously, we’ve seen in the Senate there are a difference of opinions on how to do health care reform. We are so much more unified on tax reform, on what it looks like, and how to do it, and the need to do it.”