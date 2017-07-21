Sessions Discussed Campaign with Russian Ambassador

“Russia’s ambassador to Washington told his superiors in Moscow that he discussed campaign-related matters, including policy issues important to Moscow, with Jeff Sessions during the 2016 presidential race, contrary to public assertions by the embattled attorney general,” the Washington Post reports.

“Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions — then a top foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump — were intercepted by U.S. spy agencies, which monitor the communications of senior Russian officials both in the United States and in Russia.”

“Sessions initially failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said that the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.”