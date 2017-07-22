Republicans Embrace Tax Hike Targeting Blue States

“Republicans aren’t usually big on raising taxes, but they’re really eager to eliminate the federal deduction for state and local taxes,” the AP reports.

“Why? A look at the states that benefit the most from the tax break helps explain it — they are all Democratic strongholds. New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and California top the list of states where taxpayers get the biggest deductions. Not a single Republican-leaning state ranks in the top 10.”

“Proposals by House Republican leaders and President Donald Trump would repeal the tax break as part of their packages to overhaul the American tax code. But they are getting a lot of pushback from Republican lawmakers in Democratic-controlled states.”