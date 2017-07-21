Trump Reshuffles Legal Team

“President Donald Trump is reshuffling his legal team as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation moves full steam ahead,” CNN reports.

“Marc Kasowitz, Trump’s longtime personal attorney who has been the lead lawyer on the Russia investigation, will see his role recede… Instead, attorney John Dowd, along with Jay Sekolow, will now be the President’s primary personal attorneys for the investigation… Dowd will take the lead.”

“By being outside the White House, their dealings with the President will be protected under attorney-client privilege that is afforded any US citizen.”