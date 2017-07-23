Scaramucci Pledges ‘Drastic Action’ to Stop Leaks

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told Fox News that stopping damaging West Wing leaks is a top priority.

Said Scaramucci: “We have to get the leaks stopped. What’s going on right now is a high level of unprofessionalism, and it’s not helping the president… I will take drastic action to stop the leaks.”

He added: “If the leaks don’t stop I’m going to pare down the staff because it’s just not right…. Something is going on inside the White House that the president does not like. We will fix it.”