Trump Still Doesn’t Believe Russia Interfered

0 Comments

New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN that President Trump still does not accept the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election.

Said Scaramucci: “The mainstream media position on this, that they interfered in the election. It actually in his mind, what are you guys suggesting? You’re going to delegitimize his victory?”

He added: “If the Russians actually hacked this situation and spilled out those e-mails, you would have never seen it. You would have never had any evidence of them, meaning that they’re super confident in their deception skills and hacking.”

FavoriteLoadingSave to Favorites