Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said the House and Senate might conference their Obamacare repeal-and-replace bills, The Hill reports.

Said Cornyn: “Initially there was some thought that maybe the House would take up the bill that we passed, but that may not be the case.”

“Cornyn’s first problem is getting an Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill through the Senate, something that seems increasingly unlikely.”