Why McConnell Is Forcing a Health Care Vote

Said one GOP strategist to Playbook: “It has been abundantly clear that policy disagreements are not the ultimate barrier to moving forward. They’ve had months to work that out. There is a contingent of GOP senators who refuse to accommodate their concerns in negotiations in the hopes of avoiding a vote altogether. The only way to change that dynamic is to hold a vote that provides the opportunity to put every senator on record as to whether they are willing to debate Obamacare.”

“A yes vote brings an open amendment process where every senator will have the opportunity to amend, improve, and ultimately decide whether the final product is worthy of their support. Conversely, if some Republicans are more comfortable dealing President Trump a loss than debating Obamacare, this vote will provide the opportunity to make that clear to their constituents since most have represented otherwise for the past seven years.”