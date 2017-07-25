Recess Appointment for Attorney General?

Washington Post: “Another scenario is that Trump could make a recess appointment… Under that plan, Trump could choose an attorney general during the August recess who would serve until the end of the next Senate session, which would run to Jan. 3, 2019. That person would have the same authority as someone who is confirmed by the Senate.”

“Among the names being floated as possible Sessions replacements are Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former New York mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, according to people familiar with the conversations.”

McClatchy: “Such a move would infuriate Republicans, who control 52 of the Senate’s 100 seats. Many GOP senators reacted in classic Senate fashion to the treatment of Sessions. They were not visibly angry but clearly annoyed and often upset. And with what could be construed as a few veiled warnings to be careful.”