McConnell Wins Vote to Proceed on Health Care Bill

The Senate voted to begin 20 hours of debate on a GOP health care bill, 50 to 50, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking the tie.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) were the only two Republicans to oppose the measure.

It’s still not clear what version of the health care bill will be brought up.

David Nather: “No one knows if any of the repeal proposals can pass the Senate — but it will be harder for Senate Republicans to give up and shelve the effort now that they’ve gotten this far.”