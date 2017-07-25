Trump Won’t Say if He’ll Fire Sessions

President Trump “expressed his disappointment in Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday and questioned the importance of Mr. Sessions’s early endorsement of Mr. Trump’s candidacy, but the president declined to say whether he planned to fire him,” the Wall Street Journal reports.

Said Trump: “It’s not like a great loyal thing about the endorsement. I’m very disappointed in Jeff Sessions.”

When asked how long he would keep criticizing Session, he added: “I’m just looking at it. I’ll just see. It’s a very important thing.”