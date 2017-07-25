Flake Will Take on GOP Rift In New Book

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) “faces political challenges from both sides in seeking re-election next year: On the left, emboldened Democrats are aggressively recruiting candidates to run against him. On the right, allies of President Trump are devising ways to punish Mr. Flake for his outspoken rejection of Mr. Trump last year,” the New York Times reports.

“Yet Mr. Flake, seemingly undaunted, has secretly planned an unconventional campaign kickoff that risks intensifying both threats: Working privately, and largely without the knowledge of political advisers, he has written a book that amounts to an ideological manifesto for his own version of conservatism.”

Three people who have seen the manuscript “said it would likely inflame debate about the direction of the Republican Party.”