Republicans Let Trump Get Away With It

First Read: “In the last 24 hours, President Trump has publicly attacked his attorney general and acting FBI director, politicized the major Boy Scout gathering, and engaged in outlandish and factually inaccurate rhetoric (“Obamacare is death!”) And here’s the thing: He’s getting away with it, particularly with members of his own party.”

“Where are the GOP Senate demands that he can’t fire his attorney general (who happens to be one of their former colleagues), because it’s an affront to an independent judiciary? Where are the Republican criticisms that he shouldn’t inject politics into the Boy Scouts? And where are GOP calls to cool it on the health care rhetoric, no matter your position on Obamacare? None of what we saw in the last 24 hours is normal, especially if you’re the party of character and values. And it all comes before today’s big health care vote.”

“Plenty of GOP senators and House members love to privately complain about Trump’s behavior — and they even publicly chastise him. But they’ve never punished him for his behavior; he’s never faced a consequence for it. It’s somewhat surprising that there isn’t one GOP senator (let alone a dozen) who decide his treatment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is enough for them to not vote on health care. And yet, crickets…”