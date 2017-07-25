Manafort Has Notes from Meeting with Russian Lawyer

Paul Manafort “will meet with Senate investigators in the next 48 hours and has agreed to provide notes of the meeting at Trump Tower last year with a Russian lawyer,” Politico reports.

“Manafort attended the entire meeting and was one of three senior campaign officials there, along with Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who left in the middle of the meeting.”

Axios: “Manafort took notes, but Kushner said the meeting was ‘a waste of our time’ and one he ‘did not recall at all’ until it came up in recent media reports and Trump Jr. said the meeting produced ‘no meaningful information.'”