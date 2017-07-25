Senate Won’t Let Trump Make Recess Appointments

“Senators are planning to continue procedural moves to prevent the Senate from formally adjourning for recess next month in order to prevent President Trump from making recess appointments, when the chamber eventually adjourns through the Labor Day weekend,” CNN reports.

“Using the threat of a filibuster, Democrats plan to force the Senate to hold pro forma sessions — a practice both parties have carried out to block recess appointments from presidents of opposite party… Recess appointments let a president install nominees who normally must be confirmed by the Senate; their terms would run through the end of the ‘next session’ of the Senate, but the ‘pro forma’ sessions essentially means the Senate is never in recess.”