The Worst Social Policy in U.S. History?

Jonathan Chait: “There is probably no example in American history of Congress and a president attempting to pass major social legislation on this scale with such manifest disregard for its design and effect. It is the domestic equivalent of invading Iraq without a plan for the occupation.”

“A large part of the cause of disarray in the Republican plan is the fact that it is being passed through an abuse of the process.”

“Donald Trump is widely known for his ignorance of, and indifference to, policy substance, and for his simple desire for a ‘win.’ Traditional Republicans have quietly shifted the blame for their haphazard legislative record onto the president and his chaotic team of novices and hacks. But the shambolic rush through which Trumpcare may become law is a pure creation of Mitch McConnell and the institutional party.”