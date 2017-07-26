Aides Think Trump Will Let Sessions Stay, For Now

“For a week, some of President Trump’s top aides have tried to talk him down from his public campaign against Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Not only was it exposing tensions within the administration, it was stirring consternation with the conservative base and setting off a major revolt among Senate Republicans incensed over the treatment of a former colleague,” the New York Times reports.

“By Wednesday afternoon, just hours after the president’s latest broadside against the attorney general, several officials said they thought the storm had passed: Mr. Trump would let Mr. Sessions stay in office, at least for now.”

Washington Post: “President Trump has discussed with confidants and advisers in recent days the possibility of installing a new attorney general through a recess appointment if Jeff Sessions leaves the job, but he has been warned not to move to push him out because of the political and legal ramifications.”