Clinton’s Memoir Out in September

Hillary Clinton’s still untitled memoir on the 2016 presidential race will be released on September 12, 2017.

The Hill reports Clinton “will double down on Russia’s interference and James Comey’s involvement in her stunning election defeat… Privately, Clinton has told friends and longtime associates that she ‘wants the whole story out there’ as she rushes to tweak and put the finishing touches on the book due out in September.”

Said one ally: “She really believes that’s why she lost, and she wants to explain why in no uncertain terms. She wants the whole story out there from her own perspective. I think a lot of people are going to be really surprised by how much she reveals.”