Trump Bans Transgender People In Military

President Trump announced in a series of tweets a ban on transgender people in the U.S. military, the Washington Post reports.

“After consultation with my generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

Jonathan Swan: “It’s the most aggressive I’ve seen Trump wade into culture wars since becoming president — and perhaps his most polarizing decision since the original travel ban. This issue had been quietly burning for months, with social conservative leaders pressing the White House on why it hadn’t made a decision on this.”

