What It’s Like to Interview Trump

Maggie Haberman of the New York Times is a guest on the new episode of the Longform Podcast and offers great insight into President Trump. She’s known him for years and understands him.
It’s also interesting to hear how she’s kept her sanity over the last six, grueling months covering him:
If I start thinking about it, then I’m not going to be able to just keep doing my job. I’m being as honest as I can — I try not to think about it. If you’re flying a plane and you think about the fact that if the plane blows up in midair you’re gonna die, do you feel like you can really focus as well? So, I’m not thinking about the stakes. This is just my job. This is what we do. Ask me another question.