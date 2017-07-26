What Trump Is Reading

President Trump suggested in a Wall Street Journal interview that he’s read Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes.

Said Trump: “The Russian – the Russian story’s all an excuse for the Democrats losing. In fact, if you read the book, Shattered, they have a whole chapter where they sat the day after the election and they said: Yeah, Russia. It was Russia. And, you know, Trump was involved. OK, the one thing interesting, you never heard me even associated with anybody. But, no, that’s a total witch hunt, the whole Russia story. It’s a hoax. It’s a hoax. We had no collusion with Russia. We never dealt with Russia.”