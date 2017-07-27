Final Senate Health Care Bill Still Not Finished

Sam Baker: “We’re hours away from a series of votes that will culminate, we think, with a brand-new bill to repeal part of the Affordable Care Act. Of course, no one’s seen it. Senate Republicans don’t know where they’re headed, but they’re putting the pedal to the metal to get there.”

“The Senate’s health-care process (such as it is) is somehow both a flat circle in which everything we have done, we will do over and over and over again forever; and a rushing river that’s never the same from one second to the next, in which it’s barely possible to keep your head above water.”

