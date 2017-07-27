Headline of the Day

Politico: “Mitch McConnell is making one last frantic plea to his Senate Republican members to advance the party’s scaled-back Obamacare repeal, assuring them at a private lunch that the vote is merely aimed at getting to conference with the House rather than immediately becoming law.

“Rank-and-file members struggled to explain if there is a guarantee that the bill they are set to vote on within hours would not actually become law. There is some concern the House would adopt a ‘martial law’ procedure that would allow them to quickly take up and pass the health care bill.”