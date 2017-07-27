Trump Authorized Scaramucci Attacks on Priebus

Daily Beast: “White House officials and outside allies say the president is revelling in Scaramucci’s campaign against Priebus—undertaken through cable news appearances and a billow of tweets, some of which were subsequently deleted—and is thrilled to see a top staffer placing a publicly bombastic emphasis on White House leaks to the press, which consistently infuriate the president.”

Said one White House adviser: “The president specifically gave him the green light to go after Reince.”

BuzzFeed: “Privately, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, has told people that Priebus is ‘gone’ and that he is trying to figure out his next steps… Her message is that White House staffers who had come from the Republican National Committee, which Preibus ran before being named chief of staff, are out and the administration is ‘going back to Trump loyalists.'”