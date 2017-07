Rep. John Delaney (D-MD) “plans on bypassing runs for governor and reelection and has told associates he is seriously considering a bid for president in 2020,” Politico reports.

“Delaney, a political moderate and former banker, gave serious thought to running for governor… A presidential bid would seem quixotic: Delaney is little-known even among Democratic operatives, and his moderate stances and background in finance don’t match a left-leaning Democratic primary electorate.”