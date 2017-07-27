The Least Powerful Adviser in the White House

Vogue: “It was Groundhog Day, dystopia edition, yesterday morning when the president banned all transgender servicepeople from the U.S. military, unfurling yet another reversal of an historic Obama-era policy. It was another sweeping and instantly-controversial ban, and, as it’s being widely noted today, another big, fat failure for Ivanka Trump.”

“By now, though, empty words from Ivanka Trump are no longer noteworthy; they are the norm—as routine as the president’s cyberbullying (any day now with your First Lady initiative, Melania) and schmoozing from Anthony ‘The Mooch’ Scaramucci. While Ivanka is repeatedly credited as ‘having her father’s ear,’ the trans ban is just the latest in a string of defeats on what are believed to be Ivanka’s stated causes.”