Rubio Stakes Out Role as Human Rights Champion

USA Today: “Rubio’s office maintains a spreadsheet of hundreds of political prisoners or human rights victims from more than 30 countries… The senator himself adds to the list when he comes across news accounts of particularly moving examples. He directs his office to advocate for some of them using back-channel communications with the State Department. More prominent dissidents might be strategically featured in hearings or floor speeches, often timed to coincide with a prominent anniversary, or the president’s trip to a country with a documented pattern of human rights abuses. On occasion, he’s had the opportunity to make his case directly to Trump and other world leaders.”