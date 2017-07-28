Why a Membership Model? – Part 6

I’ve explained several times why I moved Political Wire to a membership model but the basic reason is that the digital ad market has collapsed.

Here’s more proof from the Wall Street Journal:

Procter & Gamble said that its move to cut more than $100 million in digital marketing spend in the June quarter had little impact on its business, proving that those digital ads were largely ineffective.

News publishers just can’t rely on advertising anymore. It doesn’t work for advertisers and it creates a terrible experience for readers.

