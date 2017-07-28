Trump’s War on the 1960s

Leonard Steinhorn: “Donald Trump and his supporters may be waging battles against the press, immigrants, voting rights, the environment, science, social welfare programs, Planned Parenthood and what they label political correctness and the deep state.”

“But to them these are mere skirmishes in a much larger conflict. The president has essentially declared an all-out war on the American 1960s.”

“What he and his followers hope to do is not necessarily turn back the clock to the 1950s, but rather restore a social order, value system and ‘real America’ that they believe was hijacked by the liberal culture, politics, thought leaders and policy priorities that emerged from the ’60s.”