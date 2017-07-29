Obamacare Repeal Isn’t Dead Yet

Politico: “Trump, increasingly impatient with the long-stalled repeal effort, met with three Senate Republicans about a new plan to roll back the health care law on Friday, signaling some lawmakers — as well as the president — are not ready to ditch their seven-year campaign promise.”

“The group is trying to write legislation that could get 50 Republican votes… The proposal from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) would block grant federal health care funding to the states and keep much of Obamacare’s tax regime… White House officials also met with House Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-NC) to brainstorm how to make the idea palatable to conservatives.”

Stan Collender: “The legislative effort on health care may be barely breathing, but it’s definitely still alive. Contrary to the common wisdom that developed after the Affordable Care Act repeal and replace effort failed last week, the Senate still has the opportunity if it wants to revive the debate and pass something.”