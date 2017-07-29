Trump May End Health Subsidy for Congress

David Nather: “The other part of President Trump’s tweet this morning that will get a lot of attention from members of Congress: he hinted he might overturn an Obama-era rule that allows members of Congress and their staffers to get subsidies for their health insurance, which they have to get through an Affordable Care Act health exchange. That’s what he meant by ‘BAILOUTS for Members of Congress.'”

“The ACA requires members of Congress and their staffs to get health coverage through its exchanges, but it was never clear on whether they should get subsidies to pay for most of their premiums, the way employers pay for most of their workers’ health premiums. The Obama administration issued a rule that allowed them to get those subsidies — because if it hadn’t, members of Congress worried that talented staffers would leave rather than pay the full cost of the premiums.”